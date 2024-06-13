Kate Mason

The Synthetic Transformation of our Food Systems
Focus on Australia
  
Ex politicians working in key industries of the Fourth Industrial Revolution
Where are the covid policy enforcers now?
  
May 2024

Who knows best about your children's "Wellbeing"?
According to the government- they do
  
What's with Treasurer Chalmer's "Wellbeing" obsession?
Focus on schools
  
February 2024

6 Cities Plan, WEF, Rockefeller and Managed Retreat NSW Australia
From Blue Mountains to Wollongong and up to Newcastle (and everywhere in between)
  
Managed Retreat NSW Australia
NSW State Disaster Mitigation Plan
  
Farmers under attack globally- Why?
My Speech (and more) Reckless Renewables Rally Canberra 6th February 2024
  
Lab Created "Quail" entering the Australian & NZ Food Market
Excerpts from our submission
  
Lab Created "Quail" entering the Australian & NZ Food Market
Exploring Vow Food and their Funders
  
Lab Created "Quail" entering the Australian & NZ Food Market
Lab meat to be allowed in to the market
  
Coastal Erosion, Uninsurable Homes, Managed Retreat
Imminent in New Zealand- and the majority of people are unaware
  
January 2024

Misinformation! Disinformation!! Far Right Extremist!!! Terrorist!!!!
Where are we at?
  
