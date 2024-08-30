Eugenicists are “race-breeders with the souls of cattle-breeders” Dr Halliday Sutherland.

Anyone who is paying attention to the synthetic biology and transhumanism creep, will be aware that eugenics never went anywhere, it just changed forms and is prevalent in the genetic manipulation obsession we see being pushed onto biological entities.

I recently crossed paths with author Mark Sutherland, who lives in Sydney, and wrote the book Exterminating Poverty: The true story of the eugenic plan to get rid of the poor, and the Scottish doctor who fought against it.

Mark’s grandfather, Dr Halliday Sutherland was a Doctor in England from the early 1900’s, who is well known for his work on tuberculosis. At the time tuberculosis was understood to be hereditary, and eugenic ideas were thrown around by medical experts that it was the weaker stock that became sick, and interventions/ cures were not advised. The belief was that interventions would stop the thinning out of undesirable segments of society, those who shouldn’t keep breeding in a “survival of the fittest” paradigm. Dr Sutherland disagreed that tuberculosis was hereditary, and came up with ways to control and eradicate it.

Dr Sutherland came up against the eugenicists and their beliefs, well summed up by the quotes:

“Until we have some restriction in the marriage of undesirables the elimination of the tubercle bacillus is not worth aiming at. It forms a rough, but on the whole very serviceable check, on the survival and propagation of the unfit…Personally, I am of opinion…that if to-morrow the tubercle bacillus were non-existent, it would be nothing short of a national calamity. We are not yet ready for its disappearance.”Sir James Barr, ex-president of the British Medical Association

“.. the vast and ever increasing stock of degenerate, feeble-minded and unbalanced who are now in our midst and who devastate social customs. These populate most rapidly, these tend proportionately to increase, and these are like the parasite upon the healthy tree sapping its vitality. These produce less than they consume and are only able to flourish and reproduce so long as the healthier produce food for them; but by ever waking the human stock, in the end they will succumb with the fine structure which they have destroyed.” Stopes, Radiant Motherhood (1920)

Dr Sutherland spoke out about Marie Stope’s family planning clinic, as being an experiment on the poor. Marie Stopes sued Dr Sutherland and the court case ran in 1923. Mark has documented the case, as well as the prevailing view of eugenics at the time. It’s a fascinating read.

What is also fascinating is that it was only later in life that Mark realised that his grandfather was not the anti contraception Catholic bigot as portrayed, and instead abhorred the eugenic philosophy.

In our interview Mark makes a very poignant comment on the connection point between eugenics and the othering that occurred to those who did not want an experimental covid injection. He states it is very dangerous when “.. people think they live outside of history, they don’t look at what happened in the 1930’s and say I better recognise the signs…. there’s the cliche of the banality of evil.. you are being conditioned to harden your heart so when they’re crying and pleading for food; No, no, no- I’m doing something that’s righteous.. They don’t realise it doesn’t actually take a feeling of evil to kill people.”

Mark’s book Exterminating Poverty is an attempt to set the public record straight.

Interview with Mark

Credit to James Corbett for his excellent videos which explore eugenics (various screen shots used in interview are taken from Corbett’s Why Big Oil Conquered The World) as found here:

How and Why Big Oil Conquered the World

Eugenics- Australia and beyond

In the interview I discuss with Mark some advancements within Australia, and broader, that sound eugenic to me. Here are excerpts from the larger video Capitalism 2.0 Democracy 2.0 (substack article here).

Resources Dr Halliday Sutherland

Resources- Eugenics in Australia (and beyond)

