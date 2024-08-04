This video is the introduction and conclusion of a larger video I have made. You can hear my synopsis and concerns on the Social Cohesion- Democracy- Social Impact market being constructed. The larger video showing a wide landscape of how this is being created in Australia is below.

I first heard about Social Impact Bonds (SIB) a few years ago. I have an extensive history of working in welfare, yet it wasn’t within my work role that I heard about the private markets being created on anyone in society who is vulnerable. Instead I heard about it from an Australian woman, who has many excellent videos exploring the Australian SIB landscape, Taschi Sidford on Tashi Talks. Taschi had come across Alison McDowell from Wrench in the Gears, who has extensively covered Social Impact Bonds and Ed Tech for many years.

To say I was horrified when I first learnt about the SIB arena is an understatement. I had comprehensively been covering the social harms caused to people in vulnerable situations due to government covid policies, and I had extensively communicated to government ministers the harms that were being caused to people they were tasked to represent.

To find out that there was a market created to profit off people who were vulnerable, and let’s face it- that’s increasingly many of us- was heartbreaking. I write about a number of topics, but Social Impact Bonds and where this is leading is the issue I care about the most. And if the government would just stop assaulting us at every turn with new papers, legislation and policies, I would exclusively focus on what is planned for our children.

An enormous SIB market is being created and yet I’ve asked welfare workers, social work university lecturers, psychologists, teachers if they’ve heard of the SIB market.. and no one has. When you see the scope of what is in process- the lack of public and professional awareness is a clanging warning siren.

I have covered Social Impact Bonds a few times, however I have collected a lot of research and information and have not known how best to let people know the scope of what is coming and what is already in play. For e.g. the Wellbeing surveys are already being rolled out in Australian schools, and I doubt any parents are aware of the larger landscape, how these surveys are part of a larger arena planning intrusions in to family life.

Australian Democracy 2.0

I was geared in to action to cover the wider arena of Social Impact Bonds- Social Inclusion- Social Equity- Social Cohesion- Social Emotional Learning- Data Harvesting- Ed Tech- Wellbeing and the government’s role in building the system, upon reading the recently released Australian government Strengthening Australian Democracy paper.

There are many aspects of concern within the paper- from chilling narratives that if one doesn’t trust the Federal government one is a threat to social cohesion- to this clanger:

What a dangerous, divisive and inflammatory threat!

The paper embarks on a narrative that identifies solutions to the threats to our democracy as full scale censorship (of course) and Citizen Juries (which I oppose). In the years to come, in our crises driven democracy where normal democratic processes must be done away with, government is going to be rolling out increasingly disturbing iron fisted policies. To take the heat off the government Citizen Juries will be implemented. Chosen community members will be given narrowly defined options (Delphi method) to choose from, all nasty- but some a little nastier than others. The chosen community members will decide on which option, A or B, that they will agree to. We have a lot of people in Australia who still think the ABC is independent, and will succumb to the propaganda being pumped out. They are not people I want representing me on nasty policies. The unpopular policies will be rolled out and when people complain, the government will wash their hands of it and say “It’s what the community wanted”.

To read who is on the Strengthening Democracy Taskforce, and further analysis of the Strengthening Australian Democracy paper, you can find Warren Ross from Katoomba Review’s excellent article “Strengthening Australian Demagoguery” here.

Social Impact- Wellbeing

I digress, the Strengthening Australian Democracy paper puts Social Impact Investors front and centre as the antidote to fractures in social cohesion. One foundation in particular, the Paul Ramsay Foundation has connection points all through the paper. As the Paul Ramsay Foundation is a massive player in the Social Impact Bond market (you can’t scratch the surface without finding them working with government) it propelled me to fully unpack as much as I currently understand on the SIB arena, and the enormous and disturbing implications.

I’ve found it hard to get people to engage with Social Impact Bonds. They sound innocuous. They’re not! Social Impact covers basically everything- agriculture, energy, social cohesion, education, homelessness, housing, mental health etc. It allows the flow of virtue signalling capital into programs foisted on the people. The agenda is set by investors, and government is the enabler. As AI and machines replace jobs and huge amounts of people are put on Universal Basic Income, you can be sure they will be extensively data harvested and socially impacted upon through programs.

I am specifically attempting to alert people to become aware that their children-our children- are the precious mineral that they are specifically interested in mining.

The Australian government is building the infrastructure to allow for full scale surveillance and data mining on children (from birth- to be pre birth) and their parents. This surveillance is to allow for INTERVENTIONS on children and families. It’s part of the Wellbeing economy- where “Values are placed before Value”. And we must “Measure What Matters.” Australian Treasurer Chalmers is leading the way for Australia whilst writing narcissistic (I mean, just look at the photo) manifestos, virtue signalling his butt off.

Chalmers in his Measuring What Matters Framework report references the OECD Wellbeing Framework. This framework outlines that families can be a risk for a child’s wellbeing and data must be collected on things such as; parents income, mental and physical health, state of the relationship between partners, who the families spend time with (and more). And the surveys are already in schools (Chalmers is not collecting the really sticky data yet- that will come in time).

Question and Answer

What is Wellbeing? Anything the government wants it to be.

Who decides what is important for my child’s Wellbeing? Government, Social Workers, Churches, Artificial Intelligence, Counsellors, Teachers, Experts.

Who doesn’t get to decide what is important for my child’s Wellbeing? You.

What age will my child’s Wellbeing be assessed? Birth and progressively pre birth- pre and post conception.

How is data collected? Through the apps parents are encouraged to use to log their interactions with their own children and their child’s development, wellbeing surveys, through school online platforms, your child’s preschool, any medical appointments, and social support programs you access. There are many more surveillance strategies in motion, as well as legislative changes to allow the data collection laws to be relaxed, ultimately leading to all data to be housed under a Digital Identity.

How is a market being created on my child? The government is creating Social Impact infrastructure. Social Impact Bonds allow for wealthy investors (philanthropists) to intervene on your child and family and make a profit.

What is Social Emotional Learning? A program to teach your child how to think and feel, to become “resilient” and “prosocial”.

What does that really mean? As Agenda 2030 progresses, i.e. wealth and asset transfer from the ordinary people to the billionaire class progresses and the minute monitoring and interventions on “ordinary” people’s lives, the younger generations must plaster on a smile and acquiesce for the “common good”. They must be taught early to become a “Good Global Citizen” and repeat en masse “We must sacrifice ourselves for the UN SDGs”. I use the term ordinary people to encompass all of us who are not in the impact markets, not in the billionaire-or enabler/ assisting class.

Why are they collecting DNA as part of the Social Impact Bond landscape? They want to identify any risk factors which are being passed on from parents to children. Yes you heard me right! And since additional information is collected on parents physical, mental, social health and intellectual capacities….. anyone else thinking what I am here?

Video- Democracy 2.0 Capitalism 2.0: People as a market- Children are the precious mineral

Here is the full video.

In my attempt at Strengthening Australian Democracy (actually letting the people know what’s going on is a good first step- free tip to the Australian government), I have put together a video explaining what I understand about the Social Impact market and its implications.

I’ve broken this video into parts (I understand it’s a lot and it’s complex. I’ve broken the video into parts so it can be watched and digested at ones one time):

Firstly I look at the government narrative regarding Australian democracy and social cohesion, and how this links to Social Impact investing- more specifically social impact bonds.

I go on to cover Philanthropy and government working together to establish the social impact systems

I then link to Alison McDowell discussing Social Impact Bonds

Then the recently released Australian Wellbeing economy and how this is part of the social impact investing arena - the first intensive market being children and families.

Taschi Sidford more throughly discusses the nebulous term “Wellbeing”

Next is the Data harvesting of children to create the social impact market- with a focus on the Qld Education Amendment Bill

Which links to Ed Tech and its place in intensive surveillance on children so interventions can occur.

Taschi Sidford discusses Social Emotional Learning (SEL), this takes us into the inner worlds of children and families and the interventions that must occur within this system. SEL has links to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals to assist the younger generations to become pro social and good global citizens.

From here I cover how genetic information is being incorporated into the landscape of social impact interventions to create social cohesion and health, and you can hear from experts in the field as to how they want to genetically engineer the human body- mind, so we no longer have any health or mental health issues.

Then I cover how The Australian government is in process to privatise the welfare system.

And finish up with Alison McDowell explaining what life on the blockchain actually looks like.

I’ll finish here with a quote that well explains the arena we are in:

“A democratic society gives its citizens the right to act as free agents. At the same time, it imposes on them the responsibility of maintaining their freedom, mental as well as political. If, through the use of modern medical, chemical, and mechanical techniques of mental intrusion, we reduce man’s capacity to act on his own initiative, we subvert our own beliefs and weaken our democratic system. Just as there is a deliberate political brain washing, so can there be a suggestive intrusion masquerading under the name of justice or therapy. This may be less obtrusive than the deliberate totalitarian attack, but no less dangerous.”

The Rape Of The Mind: The Psychology of Thought Control, Menticide, and Brainwashing by Joost A.M. Merlot, M.D. 1956

References:

Previous videos and articles on Social Impact Bonds

Social Impact bonds explained "Profiting from human suffering"- Kate Mason and Taschi Sidford

Social Impact investing episode 2: Humans as a commodity to be fixed- Kate Mason and Taschi Sidford

What’s with Treasurer Chalmers Wellbeing Obsession?

Who knows best about your children’s wellbeing?

Australia's homeschooled children and the Global Education Transformation

UN SDG 4 Children in the schooling system- global citizenship- data- impact markets- Kate Mason and UK Head of Department teacher Rob Wilson

Impact Slavery.- Winter Oak has compiled a wide range of impact investing resources

Impact Investing and Venture Philanthropy’s Role in Sowing the Seeds of Financial Opportunity

Social Impact Bonds: The Titans of Finance as the Altruistic Merchants of Schooling and the Common Good

Jeff Bezos’s “Montessori, Inc.” Sets Up the Ed-Tech Takeover of Pre-K- Alison McDowell

Democracy- Social Inclusion- Social Impact bonds

Strengthening Australian Democracy Report

Clare O’Neil The Future Of Elections: integrity and trust in a changing environment

Strengthening Australian Demagoguery

Capitalism After The Crises- Jim Chalmers

Social Cohesion Revisited

Australian Social Cohesion- Exploring new directions

‘The risk takers’ leading Australia’s activist philanthropy revolution

Sir Geoff Mulgan on How Australian can better address social problems

ESG and the evolution of Social Impact Bonds

Brezinski quote taken from Professor Jacob Nordangards’ talk 'The Climate Emergency Illusionists and the Pact for the Future' by Jacob Nordangård 18 June 2024

Taskforce aims to build back trust in government

Paul Ramsay Foundation website

Social investing: a conversation with Michael Traill

Making an impact: why Chalmers is backing social investing

Treasurers Investor Roundtable 2022

Investor Roundtable to help modernise our economy and maximise our advantages

Paul Ramsay welcomes the outcomes from the Social Impact Investing Roundtable

Commonwealth Outcomes Fund

Big 4 may back $400 million social investment bank

Philanthropic foundations form impact investing fund to make “meaningful change”

Social Impact Investing Taskforce

Big Impact Investing Ambitions for. the Paul Ramsay Foundation, with Abhilash Mudaliar

Social Ventures Australia website

An introduction to Social Impact Bonds Mckinsey

Social Ventures Australia Foyer Central SIB Program Deed

Alison McDowell Social Impact Bonds

The Global Impact Investing Network

Wellbeing Economy

Wellbeing Economy Alliance

Future of series- Rockefeller

Social Impact Bonds Infographic

Release of national wellbeing framework

Measuring What Matters second consultation pack

OECD Measuring What Matters

NSW wellbeing framework for schools

Contacting the Child Wellbeing Unit (though this has been around for a long time- the benchmark of wellbeing has drastically moved in recent years)

Focus on children and families

Inaugural round table of Investment Dialogue for Australia’s children

Investment dialogue for Australia’s children

Strengthening Early Years- Australian Communities Foundation and Paul Ramsay Foundation

Taschi Talks 21 – Child Information Sharing Scheme on your child’s ‘wellbeing’.

Data harvesting children

Education (General Provisions) and Other Legislation Amendment Bill- Queensland

Education (General Provisions) and Other Legislation Amendment Bill Explanatory Notes

Ed Tech

Shaping AI and Ed Tech to tackle Australia’s learning divide

Social Emotional Learning

Taschi Talks 20 – SEL (Social Emotional Learning) and Thrive by Five

SEL for SDGS: Why Social and Emotional Learning is necessary to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

Inner Development Goals for the Sustainable Development Goals

Genetically engineered humans

Exterminating Poverty: The true story of the eugenic plan to get rid of the poor, and the Scottish doctor who fought against it by Mark H. Sutherland

Gen V website

Gene therapy on the children’s campus

Luminesce Kathryn Greiner

Kathryn Greiner Biotech

What is infant mental health?

WHO rolls out new wholistic ways to measure early childhood development

In utero CRISPR-mediated therapeutic editing of metabolic genes

Warning to Avoid Using CRISPR-Cas9 on Human Embryos Reinforced by New Findings

The hollow heart of personalised genetic medicine

LEGAL AND ETHICAL IMPLICATIONS OF CRISPR APPLICATIONS IN PSYCHIATRY

Wellcome Foundation

Wellcome Leap

Wellcome Leap 1kD

Julia Gillard Chair Wellcome

This woman will decide which babies are born

Leaps Talk #6: the Culture of Synthetic Biology and Moonshots for a Better World at SynBioBeta 2020

G20 Osaka Leaders Declaration

Japanese Cabinet Moonshot Goals

Moonshot Goal 9: Realization of a mentally healthy and dynamic society by increasing peace of mind and vitality by 2050

Goal 9 programs

Goal 9 video

How Psychiatry Lost Its Way

The Trap Episode 1

Welfare- For Profit

The unicorn about to shake up the public service

Department of Social Services- Reforms to strengthen the community sector

The Blueprint Expert Reference Group

Social Impact Investing (SII) Program First Phase Evaluation Report

Blockchain, Digital ID and Social Impact Bonds

Blockchain Life On The Ledger- Alison McDowell