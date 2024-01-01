Why subscribe?

Over the previous few years I have been attempting to understand the larger forces which led to the global, lockstep, covid response travesty and where we are headed. As I research I hope my work can be of benefit to others as I have found other people’s work invaluable for understanding the bigger picture.

Stay up-to-date

Never miss an update—every new post is sent directly to your email inbox.

Join the crew

Be part of a community of people who share your interests. Participate in the comments section, or support this work with a subscription.

To learn more about the tech platform that powers this publication, visit Substack.com.