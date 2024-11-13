Comic art design by Greg Osborne

To clarify, I am not saying traditional regenerative farmers are co-opted. Instead, the chemical companies and corporate interests are using the principles of regenerative agriculture as a cover to bring in the global synthetic transformation of farming and food.

In 2022 at COP 27 representatives from CGIAR, CropLife, consultancy company EY and World Farmers Organisation came together to speak of the necessity for the world’s global food systems to become “regenerative”. The talk was hosted by Rockefeller, United Nations Food and Agricultural Organisation (partnership with CropLife in 2022) and CGIAR.

That these players are foisting themselves in to the regenerative space should give traditional regenerative, organic, biodynamic farmers pause. After all, speaking are representatives from some of the main players responsible for the chemical laden, monoculture, GMO, environmental destruction wreaked on the world. Which has led to the patenting of seeds and debt bondage of small farmers.

Co-opting of Regenerative Agriculture principles is the next instalment of the Green Revolution, and this one is coming for all farmers. Under the guise of climate change, equity, local food, and a “farmer led” approach, SYNTHETIC IS SUSTAINABLE. And it is every farmer’s responsibility to make the world more sustainable.

I have unpacked the one hour presentation, with what is said and what is meant. I analyse:

Who the corporations are, their interests and their track record. How they frame the problem- food crisis, climate change and the Green Revolution. How they frame the solution- Biotech, nanotech and IOT surveillance technology- only briefly alluded to in a non transparent manner. I’ve researched the players research areas and products and added these in to the video. I particularly focus on the soil- carbon arena. How they are going to do it? Multistakeholderism and partnerships (a dizzying array from global to local), private interests directing government policy, financial incentives and punishments (carrot and stick), tracking and tracing of food systems and integrated data on how much carbon farmers are drawing down in to soil (synthetic technologies draws down more carbon according to CGIAR and CropLife), as well as on farm practices which will determine if farmers are able to be sell produce (ESG). How are they going to sell it? Through false narratives about: solutions to climate change, buying local, social equity and farmer led initiatives.

I have added in Australian information to show how the global corporations through the United Nations Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO) create the plans, and the Australian government then incorporates these plans in to policy and legislation. Though I mostly discuss Australia, you will be able to find similar government plans in your country. This is a global play book.

References for Regenerative Agriculture is being co-opted by powerful interests:

Multistakeholder partnerships to tackle the global food crisis through regenerative agriculture

Introduction

What is regenerative agriculture?

Food and Agricultural Pavillon COP 27

FAO and CropLife partnership

FAO and CropLife partnership formally came to an end mid 2024

FAO Strategic Framework 2022-2031

Rockefeller Regenerative Agriculture

COP27: Investors Give Warm Welcome as FAO Commit to Net Zero Roadmap for Food

Corporate players and their legacy

COP27 Multistakeholder partnerships to tackle the global food crisis through regenerative agriculture

CGIAR Gene Banks

Crop Trust

Crop Trust funders

Svalbard Global Seed Vault

CGIAR focus on gene editing crops for a food and income secure future

Simple Ways to Boost Benefits of Climate-Smart Agriculture

One Empire Over Seed: Control Over the World’s Seed Banks

Erna Bennett: A lifetime of conservation

Food Futures Research Program

An enduring partnership: Australia and CGIAR

CGIAR Funder analysis

CropLife- Crop Biotechnology

CropLife Australia members

Bayer- Scaling Regenerative Agriculture

CropLife Plant Biotechnology Pipeline

Global Seed Industry Changes since 2013

World Farmers Organisation

EY Sustainable Finance

The problem- Green Revolution

The Worm Is Turning

Rockefeller Reset The Table

AGRA

False Promises: The Alliance For A Green Revolution In Africa

The “Solutions”

Synthetic Biology

Corteva, Pairwise Join Forces to Accelerate Gene Editing, Advance Climate Resilience in Agriculture

Soil and Nanotech

The Invisible Side of Science: Protecting Crops through Nanotechnology

Researchers Examine Nanotechnological Methods for Improving Agriculture

Nano Enabled Agriculture for Sustainable Soil

What are the Possible Dangers of Nanotechnology?

These are the watchdogs monitoring the brave new world of nanotechnology

Pesticides authority boss and chair resign, after inquiry triggered by APVMA worker who allegedly urinated on colleagues

Soil microbiome engineering for sustainability in a changing environment

Microbiome Engineering: Synthetic Biology of Plant-Associated Microbiomes in Sustainable Agriculture

FAO Pacific Soil Partnership

CSIRO Peter Wilson

Launch of the International Network on Soil Fertility and Fertilizers - 17 July 2023

Australian Government National Soil Strategy

National Soil Action Plan 2023-2028

IOT- Smart Farms

CGIAR Accelerate for Impact Platform and Impact Lab host the AgriTech4Morocco Innovation Challenge Bootcamp in the Prime Agriculture Region of Morocco

How are they going to do it?

Corporate capture through multistakholderism

17 Sustainable Development Goals

Wealth of world's 10 richest men doubled in pandemic, Oxfam says

CGIAR Capacity Development

CGIAR Partnerships

CGIAR Welcomes Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’s $1.4 Billion Pledge to Climate Adaptation

Gates Ag One

CGIAR The Accelerate for Impact Platform (A4IP): creativity, ingenuity and entrepreneurship for transformative solutions

CGIAR Accelerate for Impact Platform and LVenture Group Forge a Strategic Partnership to Support the Next Generation of Agri-Food- and Climate-Tech Startups

Bayer Crop Science unlocks the next level of value for soybean growers

Soybean program aims to boost national production

Why it is important for GRDC to invest in discovery

Exposing corporate capture of the UN Food Systems Summit through multistakeholderism

‘Corporate colonization’: small producers boycott UN food summit

Directing government policy

Corteva Agriscience becomes founding partner of new Zero Net Emissions Research Centre

National Statement on Climate Change and Agriculture

CSIRO A National Synthetic Biology Roadmap

Australia endorses Emirates Declaration on Sustainable Agriculture, Resilient Food Systems and Climate Action

Incentivising

MAJOR PHILANTHROPIES URGE MASSIVE SCALE UP OF AGROECOLOGY AND REGENERATIVE APPROACHES

Indigo Ag Announces Record-Setting Third Carbon Crop

Corteva, Indigo Ag Team Up on Carbon Credit Program for U.S. Farmers

Indigo Ag Delivers Record 40,000 Carbon Credits to Microsoft Under Soil Enrichment Protocol

Corteva Agriscience Creates New Carbon and Ecosystems Services Portfolio

Australian Agricultural Sustainability Framework

CSIRO Natural Capital Accounting

Rockefeller Foundation Financing for Regenerative Agriculture

Tracking and Tracing of Food Systems

New Study Shows AI & Supercomputing Can Quantify Greenhouse Gas Emissions from Individual Farms

Groundbreaking platform builds digital twins that help farmers maximise yields, optimise sustainability

Credentials back sustainability action

Corteva Climate Positive Leaders

Sundown Pastoral Company

Good Earth Cotton

FibreTrace

Australian Traceability Technology FIBRETRACE® Awarded European Patent

An update on integrating blockchain from farm to fork

How are they selling it?

A solution to climate change

FAO A Strategic Framework 2022-2032

The New Colonialist Food Economy

Plant Variety Protection Act 2020

CSIRO Boosting Cowpea yield with Biotechnology

CSIRO Insect Protected Cowpeas

Network for the Genetic Improvement of Cowpea for Africa – NGICA

NEWS: Bill & Melinda Gates Agricultural Innovations and African Agricultural Technology Foundation Join Forces to Accelerate Research into Staple African Crops

The genetic improvement of cowpea: Develop high-yielding varieties

Co-opting “Buy Local”

USDA Invests $9 Million in 10 Organizations Nationwide to Support Urban Agriculture and Innovative Production

To Improve Mississippi Economics

Socially Disadvantaged Farmers and Ranchers Policy Research Center

Kelloggs

Social Equity?

CGIAR SeEdQUAL: Delivering Genetic Gains in Farmers’ Fields

Stand with Farmers?

LAND O’LAKES VENTURE 37

Synthetic Biology and Organics

CGIAR 2030

FSANZ Proposal P1055- Definitions for gene technology and new breeding techniques

Webinar information session on proposed amendments to the Gene Technology Act 2000

Fragile Harvest documentary

