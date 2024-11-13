Regenerative Agriculture is being co-opted by powerful interests
An analysis of COP 27 talk "Multistakeholder partnerships to tackle the global food crisis through regenerative agriculture"
To clarify, I am not saying traditional regenerative farmers are co-opted. Instead, the chemical companies and corporate interests are using the principles of regenerative agriculture as a cover to bring in the global synthetic transformation of farming and food.
In 2022 at COP 27 representatives from CGIAR, CropLife, consultancy company EY and World Farmers Organisation came together to speak of the necessity for the world’s global food systems to become “regenerative”. The talk was hosted by Rockefeller, United Nations Food and Agricultural Organisation (partnership with CropLife in 2022) and CGIAR.
That these players are foisting themselves in to the regenerative space should give traditional regenerative, organic, biodynamic farmers pause. After all, speaking are representatives from some of the main players responsible for the chemical laden, monoculture, GMO, environmental destruction wreaked on the world. Which has led to the patenting of seeds and debt bondage of small farmers.
Co-opting of Regenerative Agriculture principles is the next instalment of the Green Revolution, and this one is coming for all farmers. Under the guise of climate change, equity, local food, and a “farmer led” approach, SYNTHETIC IS SUSTAINABLE. And it is every farmer’s responsibility to make the world more sustainable.
I have unpacked the one hour presentation, with what is said and what is meant. I analyse:
Who the corporations are, their interests and their track record.
How they frame the problem- food crisis, climate change and the Green Revolution.
How they frame the solution- Biotech, nanotech and IOT surveillance technology- only briefly alluded to in a non transparent manner. I’ve researched the players research areas and products and added these in to the video. I particularly focus on the soil- carbon arena.
How they are going to do it? Multistakeholderism and partnerships (a dizzying array from global to local), private interests directing government policy, financial incentives and punishments (carrot and stick), tracking and tracing of food systems and integrated data on how much carbon farmers are drawing down in to soil (synthetic technologies draws down more carbon according to CGIAR and CropLife), as well as on farm practices which will determine if farmers are able to be sell produce (ESG).
How are they going to sell it? Through false narratives about: solutions to climate change, buying local, social equity and farmer led initiatives.
I have added in Australian information to show how the global corporations through the United Nations Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO) create the plans, and the Australian government then incorporates these plans in to policy and legislation. Though I mostly discuss Australia, you will be able to find similar government plans in your country. This is a global play book.
I recently gave a talk on the Future of Food and The Freedom to choose.
The video of the talk:
This is an excellent video on the influence of the Rockefellers and the advancement of GMO:
So Kate, do you think people might soon work out what is going on?
Following the Ludlow Massacre of workers, The Rockefellers hired Ivy Lee to develop an image makeover. How did they do it? They set up the Rockefeller Foundation and old J D started walking around with pockets of coins to dole out to children. Meanwhile, they set up American Eugenics Society in 1921. They then helped to shape murderous US foreign policy by providing the Council on Foreign Relations' Chairman between 1953 and 1985. They set up the Population Council in 1951 and funded a Harvard Study to map out a model of vertical food integration similar to the one they already controlled with oil. Their aim was to control the world's food. Presumably, this was linked to their eugenics work.
How is that model going? Pretty well based on your research. This is a company in the 1950s as part of its Population Council research had Puerto Rican authorities advise young mothers that caesarian births were safer. These mums gave birth in village clinics where they had their tubes tied. There is much more.
Meanwhile, knowing that companies likes Rockefeller and the Gates Foundation have well documented agendas as eugenicists, governments across the world are happy to work with them to develop food, health and climate policy. What could possibly go wrong. Plenty is and much more will.
Our Government is desperate to make sure we do not talk about any of this. In the future, extremely well documented articles like this will be marked Misinformation or disinformation, probably both, and banned. Where will we be then? All the darling Teals have signed off so their precious wokey views aren't injured by "malcontents" like you. Yet again, the Rockefellers et al have been central to shaping climate conspiracies all directed at preserving our WellBeing which is another project they fund.
Thanks for a work that will take me weeks to digest but you now you really have my attention.
You are Amazing Kate!! Thanks so much for doing this to help us all!! x