Globally our food systems are being Transformed (oh how I detest that word)!
A few months back I spoke at the 100 year Biodynamic Conference in Sydney. I did a rough sweep of our food systems, including:
Kate Mason is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
BioTech Food "Transformations"
Biosecurity and One Health
Key players- Globally and within Australia
CSIRO and State government plans
And a touch on what is happening with the word "Regen" (I will do more on this in future including the impact investors).
Here is the video:
The food and agricultural space is complicated, and there are dimensions I have not covered, which I will communicate about in the future. Some of these areas are the natural health space, the biome, carbon drawdown and markets, impact investors, Planetary Scale Computation and terraforming humans and the earth. If you want to get a bigger picture of where we are being steered to Alison McDowell has her finger on the pulse.
James Corbett from Corbett Report has additionally just released a video The Future of Food which covers similar ground to my talk- with additional information.
And another recent talk on food:
I put this information out in the hope that farmers can see where this is heading, and push back against “carrot” incentives. And that people support small farmers directly to help them stay in business, and get off the food apps.
From my recollection I was the only farmer at that conference! Hope you are still on to replicate that talk in my district, very good presentation and I hope to gather a good attendance for the event, including growers and farmers,and turn on a dynamic event.
Thanks for your work Kate will email you in near future. Cheers Simon
