Australia is set to become a critical mineral superpower:

80 percent of Australia is considered “under explored” for critical minerals:

According to ABC article “What is mineral sands mining and why are farmers wary of its potential to lead us out of climate crisis” the ‘experts’ tell us we going to need to mine ourselves to Net Zero- it’s laughable if it wasn’t so bloody serious:

Mining has got to be done so people can virtue signal with their EV cars and support the wide spread implementation of wind turbines, amongst other things:

Australia and the US partnership to mine Australia

Albanese is working on a partnership with the US to be a domestic source for their critical minerals:

Australia and the US signed the Climate Critical Minerals and Clean Energy Transformation Compact in May 2023. According to The White House Australia is now well and truly theirs:

Under the climate change narrative- the gift that keeps giving for those who are progressively owning all assets- mining the crap out of Australia is essential for the ‘green energy’ transformation:

At the Battery Minerals Conference, aptly named Paydirt, held in Perth on April 17 2024 United States Ambassador to Australia Caroline Kennedy said:

The US is going to pour money in to Australia for critical mineral mining. The Australian government will ensure these investments are ‘de-risked’:

Minister King is Madeleine King MP-Minister for Resources and Minister for Northern Australia. The constructed narrative is: China is bad and exploitative and therefore in the spirit of ‘democracy’ the US Australia collaboration will save the day, with the private sector knowing what’s best for ‘under the ground’ mining:

Australia’s current critical minerals

And a map of Australia showing where critical minerals are being mined currently:

Through Geoscience Australia, extensive mapping of Australia will be conducted for critical minerals, water systems, and carbon capture and storage.

Here is an example of imagery for Nickel, Copper and Platinum:

The mapping is done through satellite imagery:

Foreign Investment

Albanese is opening up for foreign investment to extensively mine Australia. China again is used as the bogey man to ensure the masses don’t become alert to foreign ownership, corporation kickbacks, mass mining and environmental destruction:

Critical mineral mining vs coal mining

Climate Portal states that coal mining extracts 40-90 percent usable material, whilst copper mining extracts 1 percent usable material- leading to much more mining:

Here again we learn more about how the virtue signalling green champions are using much more of the earths resources with their electric vehicles and how the wind turbines (which are being put through farming land) are highly mineral intensive. Biodversity and communities will be threatened, but hey, it’s got to be done to reach the Paris agreement and the UN 17SDGs:

I'm not convinced Australia is going to stop coal mining (the government is opening more mines):

And:

Environmental effects

ABC article “What is mineral sands mining and why are farmers wary of its potential to lead us 'out of climate crisis'?” states:

And it’s going to lead to water depletion in communities

Disturbingly the NSW Reconstruction Act 2022 allows for the Minister to take your land and on sell it, based on disaster factors including ‘water insecurity'. How do you think local home owners are going to go against critical mineral mining companies regarding competition over water? Who do you think will be the winner? I cover government plans for managed retreat here.

Land

In the ABC article “What is mineral sands mining and why are farmers wary of its potential to lead us ‘out of climate crisis’?” we learn that tens of thousands of hectares of farmland are proposed for critical mineral mining. I guess we don’t need as much farmland anymore, now the Australian NZ food body is hell bent on allowing synthetic food in to the market which can be made in laboratories (article here):

The indigenous estate

The most mineral intensive areas in Australia are found in the most disadvantaged communities:

Another reference to Albanese’s love affair with foreign corporations:

The critical minerals are predominately in what some term the ‘Indigenous Estate’. When Aboriginal people challenge environmental destruction through the Indigenous Estate they are sneered at, when non Aboriginal people question the environmental destruction they are called racist and standing in the way of ‘Aboriginal economic self determination’:

In terms of the Indigenous Estate, it’s essential to understand the Business Council of Australia has their fingers in the pie. The Business Council of Australia is the largest global and Australian corporations:

The book Driving Disunity by Lindy Nolan uncovers the Business Council of Australia’s involvement in Aboriginal Land Councils:

Environmentalist Michael Swifte and I discuss the ‘Indigenous Estate’ and the Natural Asset Corporations here- slightly off topic but important for context:

Why do they need all this energy?

It is not for the people. According to government documents we are going to be walking or cycling a lot, catching public transport, and needing to live in houses which use no heating or cooling. The documents tell us people are going to need to use their energy in their homes at off loading times, and change their energy usage patterns.

It's for surveillance technology, data collection, storage and AI. It's the cornerstone for the Fourth Industrial Revolution:

It’s to meet the Paris agreement obligations and the progression towards the UN 17 Sustainable Development Goals- so don’t question the environmental destruction and asset shifts occurring:

How do you make any of this palatable? Mass mining, financial kickbacks, polluting the environment, large scale water extraction, large scale surveillance of people, bio tech, removing people from land, synthetic biology? You sell it as the saviour of the ‘climate’- What a SCAM!!

And keep an eye on the areas they call for managed retreat- I wouldn’t be surprised to see a lot of critical minerals sitting under the land.

Oh how people have been conned: