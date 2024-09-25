Australia is set to become a critical mineral superpower:
80 percent of Australia is considered “under explored” for critical minerals:
According to ABC article “What is mineral sands mining and why are farmers wary of its potential to lead us out of climate crisis” the ‘experts’ tell us we going to need to mine ourselves to Net Zero- it’s laughable if it wasn’t so bloody serious:
Mining has got to be done so people can virtue signal with their EV cars and support the wide spread implementation of wind turbines, amongst other things:
‘The Nato of critical minerals’
Australia and the US partnership to mine Australia
Albanese is working on a partnership with the US to be a domestic source for their critical minerals:
Australia and the US signed the Climate Critical Minerals and Clean Energy Transformation Compact in May 2023. According to The White House Australia is now well and truly theirs:
Under the climate change narrative- the gift that keeps giving for those who are progressively owning all assets- mining the crap out of Australia is essential for the ‘green energy’ transformation:
At the Battery Minerals Conference, aptly named Paydirt, held in Perth on April 17 2024 United States Ambassador to Australia Caroline Kennedy said:
The US is going to pour money in to Australia for critical mineral mining. The Australian government will ensure these investments are ‘de-risked’:
Minister King is Madeleine King MP-Minister for Resources and Minister for Northern Australia. The constructed narrative is: China is bad and exploitative and therefore in the spirit of ‘democracy’ the US Australia collaboration will save the day, with the private sector knowing what’s best for ‘under the ground’ mining:
Australia’s current critical minerals
And a map of Australia showing where critical minerals are being mined currently:
Through Geoscience Australia, extensive mapping of Australia will be conducted for critical minerals, water systems, and carbon capture and storage.
Here is an example of imagery for Nickel, Copper and Platinum:
The mapping is done through satellite imagery:
Foreign Investment
Albanese is opening up for foreign investment to extensively mine Australia. China again is used as the bogey man to ensure the masses don’t become alert to foreign ownership, corporation kickbacks, mass mining and environmental destruction:
Critical mineral mining vs coal mining
Climate Portal states that coal mining extracts 40-90 percent usable material, whilst copper mining extracts 1 percent usable material- leading to much more mining:
Here again we learn more about how the virtue signalling green champions are using much more of the earths resources with their electric vehicles and how the wind turbines (which are being put through farming land) are highly mineral intensive. Biodversity and communities will be threatened, but hey, it’s got to be done to reach the Paris agreement and the UN 17SDGs:
I'm not convinced Australia is going to stop coal mining (the government is opening more mines):
Environmental effects
ABC article “What is mineral sands mining and why are farmers wary of its potential to lead us 'out of climate crisis'?” states:
And it’s going to lead to water depletion in communities
Disturbingly the NSW Reconstruction Act 2022 allows for the Minister to take your land and on sell it, based on disaster factors including ‘water insecurity'. How do you think local home owners are going to go against critical mineral mining companies regarding competition over water? Who do you think will be the winner? I cover government plans for managed retreat here.
Land
In the ABC article “What is mineral sands mining and why are farmers wary of its potential to lead us ‘out of climate crisis’?” we learn that tens of thousands of hectares of farmland are proposed for critical mineral mining. I guess we don’t need as much farmland anymore, now the Australian NZ food body is hell bent on allowing synthetic food in to the market which can be made in laboratories (article here):
The indigenous estate
The most mineral intensive areas in Australia are found in the most disadvantaged communities:
Another reference to Albanese’s love affair with foreign corporations:
The critical minerals are predominately in what some term the ‘Indigenous Estate’. When Aboriginal people challenge environmental destruction through the Indigenous Estate they are sneered at, when non Aboriginal people question the environmental destruction they are called racist and standing in the way of ‘Aboriginal economic self determination’:
In terms of the Indigenous Estate, it’s essential to understand the Business Council of Australia has their fingers in the pie. The Business Council of Australia is the largest global and Australian corporations:
The book Driving Disunity by Lindy Nolan uncovers the Business Council of Australia’s involvement in Aboriginal Land Councils:
Environmentalist Michael Swifte and I discuss the ‘Indigenous Estate’ and the Natural Asset Corporations here- slightly off topic but important for context:
Why do they need all this energy?
It is not for the people. According to government documents we are going to be walking or cycling a lot, catching public transport, and needing to live in houses which use no heating or cooling. The documents tell us people are going to need to use their energy in their homes at off loading times, and change their energy usage patterns.
It's for surveillance technology, data collection, storage and AI. It's the cornerstone for the Fourth Industrial Revolution:
It’s to meet the Paris agreement obligations and the progression towards the UN 17 Sustainable Development Goals- so don’t question the environmental destruction and asset shifts occurring:
How do you make any of this palatable? Mass mining, financial kickbacks, polluting the environment, large scale water extraction, large scale surveillance of people, bio tech, removing people from land, synthetic biology? You sell it as the saviour of the ‘climate’- What a SCAM!!
And keep an eye on the areas they call for managed retreat- I wouldn’t be surprised to see a lot of critical minerals sitting under the land.
Oh how people have been conned:
“When is mining the s...t out of Australia GREEN?” — My answer would be “When our overlords say it is!”, but yours is absolutely spot-on.
“The NATO of critical minerals” — Seeing as NATO is nothing if not a robothug protection racket, the analogy is perfectly apt.
“United States Ambassador to Australia Caroline Kennedy” — Interesting … following in grandpa Joe's ambassadorial footsteps. Nice to see she's a recipient of the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun, joining such upstanding laudable notables as (alphabetically)Tony Abbott, Richard Armitage, Sepp Blatter, Dick Cheney, Bill Gates, Robert Gates, Julia Gillard, Hermann Goring, Antonio Guterres, William Hague, John Howard, John McCain, Nancy Pelosi, Condeleezza Rice, Herman Van Rompuy, Donald Rumsfeld and Strobe Talbott. My, what a lovely club!
Choice: “China again is used as the bogey man to ensure the masses don’t become alert to foreign ownership, corporation kickbacks, mass mining and environmental destruction” … and “Biodversity and communities will be threatened, but hey, it’s got to be done to reach the Paris agreement and the UN 17SDGs”
As you make so very clear, Green = UN SDG's = the globalist psycho-technocracy's smiley-faced license to not just plunder and pillage, but to get cheered on by all their captured institutions and useful-idiot hordes in the process. And surely, THAT is brilliantly diabolical.
There's nothing even remotely Green about doing a mining deal with a nation that hasn't even bothered to sign the Kyoto Protocol but that's to be expected from a WEF muppet.
''According to Barry Sanders, author of The Green Zone: The Environmental Costs of Militarism, “the greatest single assault on the environment, on all of us around the globe, comes from one agency . . . the Armed Forces of the United States.”
Throughout the long history of military preparations, actions, and wars, the US military has not been held responsible for the effects of its activities upon environments, peoples, or animals. During the Kyoto Accords negotiations in December 1997, the US demanded as a provision of signing that any and all of its military operations worldwide, including operations in participation with the UN and NATO, be exempted from measurement or reductions. After attaining this concession, the Bush administration then refused to sign the accords and the US Congress passed an explicit provision guaranteeing the US military exemption from any energy reduction or measurement''.