This is a living document- I will keep updating it as more information comes to light.

In an nutshell, they’ve set up companies or working for: Biotech, US Military Industrial Complex, Digital ID-governance systems, Biosecurity and One Health, AI, Synthetic Biology and mining (including critical minerals). The majority have placed themselves into positions where they can use their previous political connections for Public Private Partnership ventures. If you are aware of any other key players please let me know in comments and I will add in to the list.

Federal

Scott Morrison- Australian Ex Prime-Minister

Greg Hunt- Federal Health Minister

NSW

Gladys Berejiklian- Ex Premier NSW

Victor Dominello-Ex New South Wales Minister for Customer Service

Victoria

Dan Andrews- Ex Premier Victoria

Brett Sutton- Chief Health Officer

Queensland

Annastacia Palaszczuk- Ex Premier

Family connections:

Northern Territory

Michael Gunner- Chief Minister

Who also left Fortescue?:

Western Australia

Mark McGowan- Premier

South Australia

Steven Marshall- Premier

Notable politicians or ex politicians in influential places (not covid related)

Julia Gillard

The Wellcome Trust funds the Institute of Electrics and Electronic Engineers (IEEE), which Australia is a member of. The IEEE develops standards for electronics and computer science (search Smart Cities and IEEE).

They’re proponent of editing our genes and implanting tech in our bodies (bio nano sensors), which will send out alerts when we catch a virus.

“The Internet of Bio-NanoThings (IoBNT) concept envisions the connection between biological cells and the Internet. The ultimate goal of IoBNT is to catalyze a revolution in biomedical technologies through advances in molecular communication, integrated systems, bio-nanosensors and synthetic biology to improve human health and quality of life.”

Kathryn Greiner

https://www.ausbiotech.org/news/biotech-capital-ltd-announces-btc-capital-as-new-trading-name