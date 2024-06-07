Ex politicians working in key industries of the Fourth Industrial Revolution
Where are the covid policy enforcers now?
This is a living document- I will keep updating it as more information comes to light.
In an nutshell, they’ve set up companies or working for: Biotech, US Military Industrial Complex, Digital ID-governance systems, Biosecurity and One Health, AI, Synthetic Biology and mining (including critical minerals). The majority have placed themselves into positions where they can use their previous political connections for Public Private Partnership ventures. If you are aware of any other key players please let me know in comments and I will add in to the list.
Federal
Scott Morrison- Australian Ex Prime-Minister
Then:
Controversy:
Now:
And:
Greg Hunt- Federal Health Minister
Then:
Now:
NSW
Gladys Berejiklian- Ex Premier NSW
Then:
Controversy:
Now:
Victor Dominello-Ex New South Wales Minister for Customer Service
Then:
Now:
Victoria
Dan Andrews- Ex Premier Victoria
Then:
Controversy:
And:
And:
And:
Now:
Brett Sutton- Chief Health Officer
Then:
Family connections:
Now:
Queensland
Annastacia Palaszczuk- Ex Premier
Then:
Controversy:
Now:
Family connections:
Northern Territory
Michael Gunner- Chief Minister
Then:
After politics:
And:
Controversy:
Then:
Who also left Fortescue?:
The industrious Malcolm and Lucy Turnbull
Western Australia
Mark McGowan- Premier
Then:
Now:
APM Human Services International
South Australia
Steven Marshall- Premier
Then:
Controversy:
Now:
Mitre Corporation:
Notable politicians or ex politicians in influential places (not covid related)
Julia Gillard
Wellcome Trust
The Wellcome Trust funds the Institute of Electrics and Electronic Engineers (IEEE), which Australia is a member of. The IEEE develops standards for electronics and computer science (search Smart Cities and IEEE).
They’re proponent of editing our genes and implanting tech in our bodies (bio nano sensors), which will send out alerts when we catch a virus.
“The Internet of Bio-NanoThings (IoBNT) concept envisions the connection between biological cells and the Internet. The ultimate goal of IoBNT is to catalyze a revolution in biomedical technologies through advances in molecular communication, integrated systems, bio-nanosensors and synthetic biology to improve human health and quality of life.”
Transforming education:
Mental Health:
“Renewable Energy”:
Kathryn Greiner
Luminesce
Biotech Capital:
https://www.ausbiotech.org/news/biotech-capital-ltd-announces-btc-capital-as-new-trading-name
Pennington Institute:
Social Impact (Bonds)
Thanks Kate, for a great public service. An excellent article that fired me up about Julia Gillard. There is a lot of money in betraying your country and its people.
Please excuse my indulgence below. These people need to be exposed for their public betrayal. I noted last night that the odious little Chief Medical Officer, Paul Kelly, wears one of those Sustainable Development Goal badges to show who owns him.
Julia Gillard is a favourite of mine. This is someone who undermined public education and promoted Charter schools by bringing in the New York fraud and champion of testing, Joel Klein. Then she brought in NAPLAN.
Then she put TAFE in competition with shady, makeshift audio-visual education companies bringing pointless courses that were cheered on by the Big Tech industries.
For this she was rewarded with a job at US think tank Brookings Institute where she became their "education champion". This was the springboard to another sinecure, Global Partnership for Education. Look at this appalling article: https://www.globalpartnership.org/news/wanted-bill-gates-education
And you can find all together in the Australian Foreign Trade article titled:
"Stability for Education", https://www.dfat.gov.au/development/topics/development-issues/education-health/education/stability
And then there is the UK version of the Gates Foundation where she has hustled her way in. Wellcome which works with the Tavistock Institute (https://www.tavinstitute.org/news/introducing-the-wellcome-element) with its long history of child abuse most recently exposed by the Cass Review for its promotion of transgenderism.
And Leapfrog Investments that doesn't mind a little Social Impact Investing: https://charteredaccountantsworldwide.com/interview-stewart-langdon-ca-leapfrog-investments/
Lastly, Beyond Blue where she has stepped down as Chair but is staying on as a patron. I just listened to the first couple of sentences describing her sad departure and replacement by our new Governor General, Sam Mostyn.
And of course she has found a Climate Change ruse to stick her name on. This woman is a real operator.
In this ABC interview with Mostyn and Gillard, we learn that Beyond Blue is changing direction and moving to early intervention. That is the model everywhere. From climate change to mental health to pandemic preparedness: Early Intervention. (https://www.abc.net.au/listen/programs/radionational-breakfast/julia-gillard-to-depart-beyond-blue/103221682) So, identifying something before it exists or maybe does not exist at all. Plenty of money in scaring people and making things up as the Covid-19 fraud showed us.
I might note that the ABC describes Beyond Blue as Queer friendly. Mostyn is unlikely to interfere with that nasty operation and is probably part of the reason she got the job (https://www.abc.net.au/news/2022-08-19/queer-advocacy-groups-call-for-regional-services-/101349086).
Why does a metaphor pop into my head...the rats leave the sinking ship but they have organised lifeboats to take them to a luxury cruise liner ;) Cheers! Thanks for sniffing them out, Kate